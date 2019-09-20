Reviewing ITT Inc. (ITT)’s and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)’s results

Both ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITT Inc. 60 1.92 N/A 3.38 18.48 Colfax Corporation 28 0.81 N/A 0.71 38.82

Table 1 highlights ITT Inc. and Colfax Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Colfax Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than ITT Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. ITT Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colfax Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ITT Inc. and Colfax Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT Inc. 0.00% 17% 7.9% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

ITT Inc. has a beta of 1.57 and its 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Colfax Corporation has a 1.6 beta which is 60.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ITT Inc. Its rival Colfax Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. ITT Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Colfax Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ITT Inc. and Colfax Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Colfax Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 12.94% for ITT Inc. with consensus price target of $68.5. Colfax Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $34.67 consensus price target and a 20.38% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Colfax Corporation appears more favorable than ITT Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ITT Inc. and Colfax Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.7% and 19.87%. About 0.5% of ITT Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Colfax Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ITT Inc. -3.94% -4.75% 3.81% 19.65% 13.45% 29.31% Colfax Corporation -5.01% 0.25% -7.67% 10.68% -11.54% 32.44%

For the past year ITT Inc. was less bullish than Colfax Corporation.

Summary

ITT Inc. beats Colfax Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace, defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas. The connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of fuel and water pumps, valves, electro-mechanical rotary and linear actuators, and pressure, temperature, limit, and flow switches for various aircraft systems. ITT Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.