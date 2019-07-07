Reviewing Itron Inc. (ITRI)’s and Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO)’s results

Both Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) and Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itron Inc. 54 1.03 N/A 1.12 50.81 Bonso Electronics International Inc. 3 1.26 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Itron Inc. and Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itron Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 1.7% Bonso Electronics International Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -3.4%

Volatility and Risk

Itron Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.28 beta. From a competition point of view, Bonso Electronics International Inc. has a 1.84 beta which is 84.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Itron Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Itron Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Itron Inc. and Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Itron Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Bonso Electronics International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$67.25 is Itron Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 7.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Itron Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.2% of Bonso Electronics International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Itron Inc. shares. Comparatively, Bonso Electronics International Inc. has 53.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Itron Inc. -7.57% 16.75% -4.36% 5.59% -15.1% 20.55% Bonso Electronics International Inc. -4.87% -11.39% 4.53% -7.3% -20.13% 26.37%

For the past year Itron Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Itron Inc. beats Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules. The company also provides prepayment systems, including smart key, keypad, and smart card communication technologies; advanced systems, such as handheld, mobile, and fixed network collection technologies; smart network technologies; meter data management software; and knowledge application solutions. In addition, it offers installation and software implementation; professional services comprising consulting and analysis; and project management, installation, and post-sale maintenance support services. The company offers its standard metering systems to measure electricity, natural gas, water, or thermal energy; advanced metering systems to collect, store, and transmit meter data to handheld computers, mobile units, telephone, radio frequency, cellular, power line carrier, and fixed networks. Itron, Inc. markets its products directly through its sales force, as well as through indirect sales force consisting of distributors, sales representatives, partners, and meter manufacturer representatives to utilities. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic scales and weighing instruments, pet electronics products, and other products in Hong Kong and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its sensor-based scale products include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales that are used in consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The company also offers electrical pet care products, including a bark control device; manufactures tools and molds for scales and pet electronics products; and sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment manufacturers, original brand manufacturers, and original design manufacturers. The company also exports its products to the United States, Germany, Asia, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Africa. In addition, it rents or leases factory facilities and equipment to third parties. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International, Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsimshatsui, Hong Kong.