Reviewing Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s results

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 6 0.00 4.54M -5.99 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 19.83M -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 70,826,833.07% -101.8% -76.1% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 384,302,325.58% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s average price target is $17, while its potential upside is 183.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Iterum Therapeutics plc and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 2.46% respectively. About 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc on 6 of the 10 factors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.