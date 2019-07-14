Reviewing Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s results

We are contrasting Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 127.21 N/A -5.48 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.47 N/A -1.58 0.00

Demonstrates Iterum Therapeutics plc and Sutro Biopharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Iterum Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Iterum Therapeutics plc and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, with potential upside of 168.56%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Sutro Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.9% and 71.6%. About 0.1% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71% Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.