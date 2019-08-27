Reviewing Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s results

Since Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 169.01 N/A -5.99 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 780 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Iterum Therapeutics plc and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has 30.3 and 30.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s consensus price target is $17, while its potential upside is 173.75%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.3% and 73.4%. About 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has 30.74% stronger performance while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has -3.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.