Reviewing Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 171.19 N/A -5.99 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Iterum Therapeutics plc and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Iterum Therapeutics plc and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 169.84% for Iterum Therapeutics plc with consensus price target of $17.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Iterum Therapeutics plc and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 10.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has 30.74% stronger performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.