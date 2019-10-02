Reviewing Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 6 0.00 4.54M -5.99 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 75 -2.85 112.00M -1.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Iterum Therapeutics plc and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Iterum Therapeutics plc and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 70,826,833.07% -101.8% -76.1% Seattle Genetics Inc. 150,134,048.26% -21.4% -18%

Liquidity

Iterum Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Iterum Therapeutics plc and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Iterum Therapeutics plc has an average target price of $17, and a 183.81% upside potential. On the other hand, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s potential downside is -2.77% and its average target price is $82.2. The information presented earlier suggests that Iterum Therapeutics plc looks more robust than Seattle Genetics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Iterum Therapeutics plc and Seattle Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc on 8 of the 12 factors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.