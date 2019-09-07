Reviewing Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 188.78 N/A -5.99 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 5017.24 N/A -9.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Iterum Therapeutics plc and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Iterum Therapeutics plc and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.1. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $17, and a 144.25% upside potential. Competitively Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $213.33, with potential upside of 36.34%. Based on the results shown earlier, Iterum Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Sage Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Sage Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.3% and 98.75%. About 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.