Reviewing Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s results

Both Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 176.90 N/A -5.99 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 95.79 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Iterum Therapeutics plc and Otonomy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Iterum Therapeutics plc and Otonomy Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Otonomy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 161.54% for Iterum Therapeutics plc with consensus target price of $17. On the other hand, Otonomy Inc.’s potential upside is 265.30% and its consensus target price is $8. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Otonomy Inc. seems more appealing than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Iterum Therapeutics plc and Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 61.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Otonomy Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.