Reviewing Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s results

This is a contrast between Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 6 0.00 4.54M -5.99 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 26.68M -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Iterum Therapeutics plc and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 69,953,775.04% -101.8% -76.1% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 167,377,666.25% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics plc and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, with potential upside of 185.23%. On the other hand, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 82.80% and its consensus target price is $25.5. The results provided earlier shows that Iterum Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Iterum Therapeutics plc and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.3% and 45.5%. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has 30.74% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.