Reviewing Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 168.77 N/A -5.99 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Iterum Therapeutics plc and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.8 and its Quick Ratio is 21.8. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s average price target is $17, while its potential upside is 172.00%. Competitively the average price target of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is $15, which is potential 343.79% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares and 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has 30.74% stronger performance while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.