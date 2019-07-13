Reviewing Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s results

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 127.21 N/A -5.48 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Iterum Therapeutics plc and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Iterum Therapeutics plc and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Liquidity

Iterum Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 7.6 and a Quick Ratio of 7.6. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 168.56% upside potential and a consensus target price of $17. Competitively the consensus target price of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $27, which is potential 141.29% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Iterum Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Iterum Therapeutics plc and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.9% and 79.4% respectively. About 0.1% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.