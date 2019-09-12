Reviewing Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s results

This is a contrast between Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 178.67 N/A -5.99 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.98 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Iterum Therapeutics plc and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Iterum Therapeutics plc and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.9 and 9.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Iterum Therapeutics plc and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s consensus target price is $17, while its potential upside is 158.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.3% and 55.3%. Insiders held 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.