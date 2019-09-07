Reviewing Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s results

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 188.78 N/A -5.99 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.36 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Iterum Therapeutics plc and ImmunoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Iterum Therapeutics plc and ImmunoGen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc. Its rival ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. ImmunoGen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Iterum Therapeutics plc and ImmunoGen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $17, and a 144.25% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Iterum Therapeutics plc and ImmunoGen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.3% and 80.3%. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has 30.74% stronger performance while ImmunoGen Inc. has -53.13% weaker performance.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.