Reviewing Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

Both Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 170.92 N/A -5.99 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 13.48 N/A -22.38 0.00

Demonstrates Iterum Therapeutics plc and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Iterum Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Iterum Therapeutics plc and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 170.70% at a $17 consensus target price. Meanwhile, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 174.35%. The results provided earlier shows that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than Iterum Therapeutics plc, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.