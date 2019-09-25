Reviewing Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s results

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 168.47 N/A -5.99 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 13.6 and 13.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 174.19% and an $17 average target price. Meanwhile, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $24, while its potential upside is 209.28%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.3% and 0%. Insiders held 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.