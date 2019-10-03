Reviewing Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s results

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 6 0.00 4.54M -5.99 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 57.29M -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Iterum Therapeutics plc and ContraFect Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Iterum Therapeutics plc and ContraFect Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 71,383,647.80% -101.8% -76.1% ContraFect Corporation 15,060,462,670.87% -184.4% -19.9%

Liquidity

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ContraFect Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Iterum Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and ContraFect Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 183.81% at a $17 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, ContraFect Corporation has 7.63% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.