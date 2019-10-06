Reviewing Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s results

Both Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 6 0.00 4.54M -5.99 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 3 0.00 12.61M -1.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 72,063,492.06% -101.8% -76.1% Cerecor Inc. 375,532,326.75% -218.9% -65.9%

Liquidity

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cerecor Inc. are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Iterum Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Cerecor Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, with potential upside of 234.65%. Competitively Cerecor Inc. has a consensus price target of $10, with potential upside of 217.46%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Iterum Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than Cerecor Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares and 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc was more bullish than Cerecor Inc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.