Reviewing Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s results

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 170.10 N/A -5.99 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Iterum Therapeutics plc and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Iterum Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 172.00% and an $17 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares and 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.6% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc was more bullish than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.