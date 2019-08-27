Reviewing Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 173.91 N/A -5.99 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Iterum Therapeutics plc and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Iterum Therapeutics plc and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 29.4 while its Quick Ratio is 29.4. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 166.04% upside potential and an average target price of $17.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Iterum Therapeutics plc and Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 48.5% respectively. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.