Reviewing Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 6 0.00 4.54M -5.99 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 0.00 115.62M -0.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Iterum Therapeutics plc and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 70,606,531.88% -101.8% -76.1% 22nd Century Group Inc. 5,547,984,644.91% -15.6% -14.3%

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc. Its rival 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.3 and 8.7 respectively. 22nd Century Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 199.82% and an $17 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Iterum Therapeutics plc and 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 35% respectively. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 0.8% are 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.