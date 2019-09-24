Reviewing Iteris Inc. (ITI)’s and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)’s results

Both Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteris Inc. 5 2.34 N/A -0.24 0.00 RigNet Inc. 9 0.66 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Iteris Inc. and RigNet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Iteris Inc. and RigNet Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteris Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -13.1% RigNet Inc. 0.00% -86.5% -26.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.28 beta indicates that Iteris Inc. is 72.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, RigNet Inc.’s beta is 1.71 which is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Iteris Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, RigNet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Iteris Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than RigNet Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35% of Iteris Inc. shares and 88% of RigNet Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Iteris Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, RigNet Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iteris Inc. 5.05% 4.04% 27.59% 40.89% 11.78% 45.04% RigNet Inc. -4.69% -17.72% -8.97% -34.7% -27.25% -30.93%

For the past year Iteris Inc. has 45.04% stronger performance while RigNet Inc. has -30.93% weaker performance.

Summary

Iteris Inc. beats RigNet Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data used in traffic management systems; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor with capabilities, including stop bar detection, advanced-zone detection, and sensing; Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; VantageLive!, a cloud-based subscription service; and SmartSpan, PedTrax ,Velocity, VantageLive, and P-series products. The Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment to enable public agencies to monitor, control, and direct traffic flow; assist in the dispatch of emergency crews; and distribute real-time information about traffic conditions. It offers iPeMS, a specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a precision agriculture solution. The company serves government agencies. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.