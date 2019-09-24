Reviewing Iteris Inc. (ITI)’s and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s results

Since Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteris Inc. 5 2.29 N/A -0.24 0.00 Juniper Networks Inc. 26 1.87 N/A 1.61 16.76

In table 1 we can see Iteris Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Iteris Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteris Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -13.1% Juniper Networks Inc. 0.00% 12% 6.1%

Volatility and Risk

Iteris Inc. is 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.28 beta. In other hand, Juniper Networks Inc. has beta of 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iteris Inc. Its rival Juniper Networks Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.8 respectively. Juniper Networks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Iteris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Iteris Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iteris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Juniper Networks Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Juniper Networks Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average target price and a 11.75% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Iteris Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35% and 96%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Iteris Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Juniper Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iteris Inc. 5.05% 4.04% 27.59% 40.89% 11.78% 45.04% Juniper Networks Inc. -0.48% 0.33% -2.77% 4.61% 2.74% 0.41%

For the past year Iteris Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Juniper Networks Inc.

Summary

Juniper Networks Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Iteris Inc.

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data used in traffic management systems; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor with capabilities, including stop bar detection, advanced-zone detection, and sensing; Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; VantageLive!, a cloud-based subscription service; and SmartSpan, PedTrax ,Velocity, VantageLive, and P-series products. The Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment to enable public agencies to monitor, control, and direct traffic flow; assist in the dispatch of emergency crews; and distribute real-time information about traffic conditions. It offers iPeMS, a specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a precision agriculture solution. The company serves government agencies. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis; and Spotlight Secure Threat Intelligence Platform, a threat intelligence platform that aggregates threat feeds from various sources. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and Contrail networking and cloud platform solutions. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the service provider and enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.