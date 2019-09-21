Reviewing Iteris Inc. (ITI)’s and Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN)’s results

Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) and Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteris Inc. 5 2.47 N/A -0.24 0.00 Infinera Corporation 4 0.87 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Iteris Inc. and Infinera Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteris Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -13.1% Infinera Corporation 0.00% -46.5% -22.3%

Risk and Volatility

Iteris Inc. has a 0.28 beta, while its volatility is 72.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Infinera Corporation’s 18.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

Iteris Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Infinera Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Infinera Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iteris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Iteris Inc. and Infinera Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iteris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Infinera Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Infinera Corporation’s consensus target price is $6, while its potential upside is 9.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35% of Iteris Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.8% of Infinera Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Iteris Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Infinera Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iteris Inc. 5.05% 4.04% 27.59% 40.89% 11.78% 45.04% Infinera Corporation 3.49% 26.14% -10.65% -11.87% -53.55% -3.26%

For the past year Iteris Inc. has 45.04% stronger performance while Infinera Corporation has -3.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Iteris Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Infinera Corporation.

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data used in traffic management systems; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor with capabilities, including stop bar detection, advanced-zone detection, and sensing; Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; VantageLive!, a cloud-based subscription service; and SmartSpan, PedTrax ,Velocity, VantageLive, and P-series products. The Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment to enable public agencies to monitor, control, and direct traffic flow; assist in the dispatch of emergency crews; and distribute real-time information about traffic conditions. It offers iPeMS, a specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a precision agriculture solution. The company serves government agencies. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.