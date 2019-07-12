Reviewing Iteris Inc. (ITI)’s and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteris Inc. 4 2.20 N/A -0.12 0.00 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 25 1.01 N/A 0.65 34.21

In table 1 we can see Iteris Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Iteris Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteris Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -12.8% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0.00% 5.3% 3.2%

Volatility and Risk

Iteris Inc.’s 0.58 beta indicates that its volatility is 42.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has beta of 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iteris Inc. are 1.7 and 1.5. Competitively, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has 2.2 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iteris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Iteris Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iteris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $38 consensus target price and a 36.64% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 38% of Iteris Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.8% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Iteris Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iteris Inc. 7.9% 23.57% 16.11% 13.07% 4.22% 39.14% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. -4.52% -5.7% -16.21% -21.36% -26.1% -8.92%

For the past year Iteris Inc. had bullish trend while Comtech Telecommunications Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. beats Iteris Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data used in traffic management systems; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor with capabilities, including stop bar detection, advanced-zone detection, and sensing; Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; VantageLive!, a cloud-based subscription service; and SmartSpan, PedTrax ,Velocity, VantageLive, and P-series products. The Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment to enable public agencies to monitor, control, and direct traffic flow; assist in the dispatch of emergency crews; and distribute real-time information about traffic conditions. It offers iPeMS, a specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a precision agriculture solution. The company serves government agencies. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.