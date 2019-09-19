Reviewing Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)’s and Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)’s results

As Foreign Regional Banks businesses, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) and Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.68 13.38 Woori Financial Group Inc. 35 0.00 N/A 7.18 4.63

Demonstrates Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. and Woori Financial Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Woori Financial Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Woori Financial Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) and Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 0.00% 19.5% 1.7% Woori Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.94 beta. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 0.65 beta and it is 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. and Woori Financial Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Woori Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13.5 is Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 62.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares and 0.6% of Woori Financial Group Inc. shares. About 52.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 57% of Woori Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. -7.01% -2.66% 7.27% -9.69% 12.71% 2.07% Woori Financial Group Inc. -7.22% -9.32% -5.83% -9.5% -24.79% -21.04%

For the past year Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. had bullish trend while Woori Financial Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. beats Woori Financial Group Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, and vehicle loans, as well as credit cards. The company also provides investment banking, cash management, consortium, custody and bookkeeping, asset management, and private banking services, as well as electronic payment means services. In addition, it offers property, casualty, and life insurance products; reinsurance products; pension plans; consumer finance credit; and capitalization, leasing, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2016, ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. operated a network of 5,103 branches and client service branches (CSBs), which included 3,653 branches in Brazil; 135 digital branches; 766 CSBs in Brazil; and 549 branches and CSBs in Latin America, as well as operated 46,175 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as ItaÃº Unibanco Banco MÃºltiplo S.A. and changed its name to ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Woori Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations in South Korea. It operates through six segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Credit Card, and Other Operations. The company accepts demand, time, saving, and installment deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides financial and real estate advisory, electronic banking, automated telephone banking system, mobile banking, and online escrow services, as well as Win-CMS, an electronic cash management system and in-house banking platform; credit cards; and securities investment and trading, derivatives trading, asset securitization, and investment banking services. Further, it offers international banking services, including foreign exchange and dealing, import and export-related services, offshore lending, syndicated loans, and foreign currency securities investment, as well as commercial banking services to retail and corporate customers; and asset management services, such as trust management, and trustee and custodian services relating to securities investment trusts. Additionally, the company is involved in the management of National Housing Urban Fund; and development and maintenance of system software, as well as in bancassurance, private equity, finance, and other credit finance credit information businesses. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total of 894 branches and offices in Korea; and 22 branches and offices internationally. Woori Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.