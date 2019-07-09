Reviewing Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)’s and Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s results

Both Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) and Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) compete on a level playing field in the Foreign Regional Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.66 12.11 Grupo Supervielle S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 0.62 8.91

In table 1 we can see Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. and Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Grupo Supervielle S.A. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Supervielle S.A., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 0.00% 19.5% 1.7% Grupo Supervielle S.A. 0.00% 16.1% 2%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. and Grupo Supervielle S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Grupo Supervielle S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.8% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.3% of Grupo Supervielle S.A. are owned by institutional investors. About 52.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.09% of Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. -5.26% -6.92% -17.75% -10.56% -5.97% -11.54% Grupo Supervielle S.A. 1.65% -9.03% -47.64% -33.65% -71.27% -36.18%

For the past year Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has stronger performance than Grupo Supervielle S.A.

Summary

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Grupo Supervielle S.A.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, and vehicle loans, as well as credit cards. The company also provides investment banking, cash management, consortium, custody and bookkeeping, asset management, and private banking services, as well as electronic payment means services. In addition, it offers property, casualty, and life insurance products; reinsurance products; pension plans; consumer finance credit; and capitalization, leasing, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2016, ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. operated a network of 5,103 branches and client service branches (CSBs), which included 3,653 branches in Brazil; 135 digital branches; 766 CSBs in Brazil; and 549 branches and CSBs in Latin America, as well as operated 46,175 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as ItaÃº Unibanco Banco MÃºltiplo S.A. and changed its name to ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.