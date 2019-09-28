Reviewing Itamar Medical Ltd. (ITMR)’s and Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) and Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itamar Medical Ltd. 9 0.00 7.16M -0.57 0.00 Neovasc Inc. 3 0.00 6.50M -25.49 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itamar Medical Ltd. 77,573,131.09% 0% 0% Neovasc Inc. 197,466,354.77% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Itamar Medical Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.64% of Neovasc Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Neovasc Inc. has 7.84% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Itamar Medical Ltd. 0% -3.04% 0% 0% 0% -17.58% Neovasc Inc. -7.14% -42.47% -44.68% -63.78% -91.9% -54.73%

Summary

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers. In addition, it offers consulting and original equipment manufacturing services to other medical device companies. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.