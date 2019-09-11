Reviewing Itamar Medical Ltd. (ITMR)’s and Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s results

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) and Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itamar Medical Ltd. 10 3.88 N/A -0.57 0.00 Lianluo Smart Limited 1 23.68 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Itamar Medical Ltd. and Lianluo Smart Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itamar Medical Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Lianluo Smart Limited 0.00% -93.7% -67.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Itamar Medical Ltd. and Lianluo Smart Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 0.6% respectively. Comparatively, Lianluo Smart Limited has 52.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Itamar Medical Ltd. 0% -3.04% 0% 0% 0% -17.58% Lianluo Smart Limited -5.78% -24.62% -31.68% -42.2% -48.23% -16.88%

For the past year Itamar Medical Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Lianluo Smart Limited.

Summary

Lianluo Smart Limited beats Itamar Medical Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, insurance companies, and governmental agency customers, as well as to individuals through its Website. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 19, 2016, Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.