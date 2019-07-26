Reviewing iStar Inc. (STAR)’s and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s results

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iStar Inc. 10 1.54 N/A -1.72 0.00 VICI Properties Inc. 22 11.00 N/A 1.47 15.20

In table 1 we can see iStar Inc. and VICI Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of iStar Inc. and VICI Properties Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iStar Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -2.2% VICI Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for iStar Inc. and VICI Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iStar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VICI Properties Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

VICI Properties Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.38 average price target and a 18.99% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.6% of iStar Inc. shares and 0% of VICI Properties Inc. shares. Insiders held 4.8% of iStar Inc. shares. Comparatively, VICI Properties Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iStar Inc. 0.11% 2.11% -10.09% -17.8% -19.32% -4.8% VICI Properties Inc. 0.36% 0.22% 3.38% 2.76% 15.54% 18.74%

For the past year iStar Inc. has -4.8% weaker performance while VICI Properties Inc. has 18.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors VICI Properties Inc. beats iStar Inc.

iStar Inc. finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate related projects in the United States. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance segment offers senior and mezzanine real estate loans; preferred equity investments, and senior and subordinated loans to business entities; and whole loans and loan participations. The Net Lease segment owns and leases properties to single creditworthy tenants. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 282 facilities comprising 17.2 million square feet in 33 states. The Operating Properties segment operates commercial properties consisting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties; and residential properties, including luxury condominium projects. This segment operated 19 commercial properties comprising 2.9 million square feet in 8 states; and 8 residential projects representing 61 units located within luxury condominium projects in cities situated in the United States. The Land and Development segment owns a portfolio of land entitled for master planned communities (MPC), as well as for waterfront and urban infill land parcels. This segment owned 31 properties, including 10 MPC projects, 15 infill land parcels, and 6 waterfront land parcels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as iStar Financial Inc. and changed its name to iStar Inc. in August 2015. iStar Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip. The company also owns and operates four golf courses. VICI Properties Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.