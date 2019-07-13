Reviewing iStar Inc. (STAR)’s and UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) and UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iStar Inc. 10 1.53 N/A -1.72 0.00 UMH Properties Inc. 13 3.70 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of iStar Inc. and UMH Properties Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iStar Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -2.2% UMH Properties Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -2.7%

Risk & Volatility

iStar Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.98 beta. UMH Properties Inc.’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.74 beta.

Analyst Ratings

iStar Inc. and UMH Properties Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iStar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UMH Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, UMH Properties Inc.’s consensus target price is $19.5, while its potential upside is 55.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.6% of iStar Inc. shares and 56.4% of UMH Properties Inc. shares. About 4.8% of iStar Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 11.4% are UMH Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iStar Inc. 0.11% 2.11% -10.09% -17.8% -19.32% -4.8% UMH Properties Inc. -0.38% -4.08% -5.93% -0.6% -5.18% 11.23%

For the past year iStar Inc. had bearish trend while UMH Properties Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors UMH Properties Inc. beats iStar Inc.

iStar Inc. finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate related projects in the United States. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance segment offers senior and mezzanine real estate loans; preferred equity investments, and senior and subordinated loans to business entities; and whole loans and loan participations. The Net Lease segment owns and leases properties to single creditworthy tenants. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 282 facilities comprising 17.2 million square feet in 33 states. The Operating Properties segment operates commercial properties consisting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties; and residential properties, including luxury condominium projects. This segment operated 19 commercial properties comprising 2.9 million square feet in 8 states; and 8 residential projects representing 61 units located within luxury condominium projects in cities situated in the United States. The Land and Development segment owns a portfolio of land entitled for master planned communities (MPC), as well as for waterfront and urban infill land parcels. This segment owned 31 properties, including 10 MPC projects, 15 infill land parcels, and 6 waterfront land parcels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as iStar Financial Inc. and changed its name to iStar Inc. in August 2015. iStar Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.