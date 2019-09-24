Reviewing iStar Inc. (STAR)’s and PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB)’s results

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) and PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iStar Inc. 11 1.75 N/A -1.72 0.00 PS Business Parks Inc. 166 11.80 N/A 4.06 43.11

Table 1 demonstrates iStar Inc. and PS Business Parks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) and PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iStar Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -2.2% PS Business Parks Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 8.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.7 beta means iStar Inc.’s volatility is 30.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, PS Business Parks Inc.’s beta is 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for iStar Inc. and PS Business Parks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iStar Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PS Business Parks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 30.17% for iStar Inc. with consensus target price of $17. PS Business Parks Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $180 consensus target price and a -1.19% potential downside. Based on the results shown earlier, iStar Inc. is looking more favorable than PS Business Parks Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

iStar Inc. and PS Business Parks Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.2% and 74.1%. About 4.5% of iStar Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of PS Business Parks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iStar Inc. 3.21% 5.26% 50.34% 36.79% 22.79% 43.95% PS Business Parks Inc. -0.82% 4.09% 11.62% 21.8% 39.6% 33.59%

For the past year iStar Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PS Business Parks Inc.

Summary

PS Business Parks Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors iStar Inc.

iStar Inc. finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate related projects in the United States. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance segment offers senior and mezzanine real estate loans; preferred equity investments, and senior and subordinated loans to business entities; and whole loans and loan participations. The Net Lease segment owns and leases properties to single creditworthy tenants. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 282 facilities comprising 17.2 million square feet in 33 states. The Operating Properties segment operates commercial properties consisting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties; and residential properties, including luxury condominium projects. This segment operated 19 commercial properties comprising 2.9 million square feet in 8 states; and 8 residential projects representing 61 units located within luxury condominium projects in cities situated in the United States. The Land and Development segment owns a portfolio of land entitled for master planned communities (MPC), as well as for waterfront and urban infill land parcels. This segment owned 31 properties, including 10 MPC projects, 15 infill land parcels, and 6 waterfront land parcels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as iStar Financial Inc. and changed its name to iStar Inc. in August 2015. iStar Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The firm was formerly known as Public Storage Properties XI, Inc. PS Business Parks, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Glendale, California.