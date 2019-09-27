Reviewing iStar Inc. (STAR)’s and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT)’s results

We are comparing iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iStar Inc. 13 0.00 58.87M -1.72 0.00 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 78 7.15 85.29M 3.43 23.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of iStar Inc. and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT).

Profitability

Table 2 represents iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iStar Inc. 456,356,589.15% -11.8% -2.2% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 109,824,877.67% 30.9% 7.3%

Volatility and Risk

iStar Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.7. In other hand, Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

iStar Inc. and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iStar Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of iStar Inc. is $17, with potential upside of 27.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.2% of iStar Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.8% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) are owned by institutional investors. iStar Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.5%. Competitively, 0.7% are Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iStar Inc. 3.21% 5.26% 50.34% 36.79% 22.79% 43.95% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.66% -0.12% -1.08% 9.35% 11.34% 16.97%

For the past year iStar Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT).

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats iStar Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

iStar Inc. finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate related projects in the United States. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance segment offers senior and mezzanine real estate loans; preferred equity investments, and senior and subordinated loans to business entities; and whole loans and loan participations. The Net Lease segment owns and leases properties to single creditworthy tenants. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 282 facilities comprising 17.2 million square feet in 33 states. The Operating Properties segment operates commercial properties consisting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties; and residential properties, including luxury condominium projects. This segment operated 19 commercial properties comprising 2.9 million square feet in 8 states; and 8 residential projects representing 61 units located within luxury condominium projects in cities situated in the United States. The Land and Development segment owns a portfolio of land entitled for master planned communities (MPC), as well as for waterfront and urban infill land parcels. This segment owned 31 properties, including 10 MPC projects, 15 infill land parcels, and 6 waterfront land parcels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as iStar Financial Inc. and changed its name to iStar Inc. in August 2015. iStar Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.