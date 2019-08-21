Reviewing iStar Inc. (STAR)’s and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)’s results

Since iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iStar Inc. 10 1.81 N/A -1.72 0.00 Brandywine Realty Trust 15 4.62 N/A 0.50 29.50

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us iStar Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iStar Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -2.2% Brandywine Realty Trust 0.00% 7.6% 3.4%

Risk & Volatility

iStar Inc.’s 0.7 beta indicates that its volatility is 30.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Brandywine Realty Trust’s beta is 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered iStar Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iStar Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Brandywine Realty Trust 1 1 1 2.33

iStar Inc.’s average target price is $17, while its potential upside is 31.07%. Meanwhile, Brandywine Realty Trust’s average target price is $17.17, while its potential upside is 19.57%. The results provided earlier shows that iStar Inc. appears more favorable than Brandywine Realty Trust, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.2% of iStar Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Brandywine Realty Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 4.5% of iStar Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Brandywine Realty Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iStar Inc. 3.21% 5.26% 50.34% 36.79% 22.79% 43.95% Brandywine Realty Trust -0.14% 2.36% -3.66% -3.02% -8.27% 14.61%

For the past year iStar Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Brandywine Realty Trust.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats on 6 of the 9 factors iStar Inc.

iStar Inc. finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate related projects in the United States. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance segment offers senior and mezzanine real estate loans; preferred equity investments, and senior and subordinated loans to business entities; and whole loans and loan participations. The Net Lease segment owns and leases properties to single creditworthy tenants. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 282 facilities comprising 17.2 million square feet in 33 states. The Operating Properties segment operates commercial properties consisting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties; and residential properties, including luxury condominium projects. This segment operated 19 commercial properties comprising 2.9 million square feet in 8 states; and 8 residential projects representing 61 units located within luxury condominium projects in cities situated in the United States. The Land and Development segment owns a portfolio of land entitled for master planned communities (MPC), as well as for waterfront and urban infill land parcels. This segment owned 31 properties, including 10 MPC projects, 15 infill land parcels, and 6 waterfront land parcels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as iStar Financial Inc. and changed its name to iStar Inc. in August 2015. iStar Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.