Reviewing Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR)’s and Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s results

As Information Technology Services businesses, Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) and Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Issuer Direct Corporation 12 2.38 N/A 0.23 45.76 Digimarc Corporation 39 26.25 N/A -2.85 0.00

Table 1 highlights Issuer Direct Corporation and Digimarc Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Issuer Direct Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 2.6% Digimarc Corporation 0.00% -56.6% -50.8%

Risk & Volatility

Issuer Direct Corporation is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.88 beta. Competitively, Digimarc Corporation’s 98.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.02 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Issuer Direct Corporation is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Digimarc Corporation has a Current Ratio of 10.3 while its Quick Ratio is 10.3. Digimarc Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Issuer Direct Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Issuer Direct Corporation and Digimarc Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Issuer Direct Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Digimarc Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Digimarc Corporation is $44.83, which is potential -3.57% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.1% of Issuer Direct Corporation shares and 63.4% of Digimarc Corporation shares. 29.27% are Issuer Direct Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.8% of Digimarc Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Issuer Direct Corporation -0.29% -6.43% -19.01% -14.87% -47.6% -7.67% Digimarc Corporation 2.73% -0.94% 36.5% 134.7% 50.35% 211.59%

For the past year Issuer Direct Corporation had bearish trend while Digimarc Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Digimarc Corporation beats Issuer Direct Corporation.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based communications and compliance system for corporate issuers, mutual funds, and compliance professionals. Its disclosure management solutions consist of document conversion, typesetting, and pre-press design services, as well as XBRL tagging and stock transfer services. The company also offers shareholder communications services, including press release distribution, investor outreach and engagement, Webcast teleconference, investor hotline, and proxyÂ–printing and voting services. The company serves brokerage firms, banks, and mutual funds; corporate issuers; and professional firms, such as investor and public relations, as well as accountants and the legal communities. Issuer Direct Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Digimarc Discover, and Digimarc Barcode and Intuitive Computing Platform that are designed to optimize the identification of various consumer brand impressions facilitating mobile-centric shopping. The companyÂ’s solutions identifies, tracks, manages, and protects content; and enables new consumer applications to access networks and information from personal computers and mobile devices. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; retail point of sale transaction processing; linking to networks and providing access to information; and improves services in support of mobile commerce. The company provides its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.