Reviewing Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR)’s and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)’s results

Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) are two firms in the Information Technology Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Issuer Direct Corporation 12 2.34 N/A 0.23 45.76 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 66 2.02 N/A 3.47 18.75

Table 1 demonstrates Issuer Direct Corporation and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Issuer Direct Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Issuer Direct Corporation is currently more expensive than Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Issuer Direct Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 2.6% Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 13%

Volatility & Risk

Issuer Direct Corporation has a 0.88 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1.02 beta which is 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Issuer Direct Corporation is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.9. Issuer Direct Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Issuer Direct Corporation and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Issuer Direct Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 3 3 1 2.14

Competitively Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a consensus target price of $71.88, with potential upside of 17.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Issuer Direct Corporation and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.1% and 96%. About 29.27% of Issuer Direct Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Issuer Direct Corporation -0.29% -6.43% -19.01% -14.87% -47.6% -7.67% Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation -0.94% 1.34% -9.75% -6.68% -19.34% 2.61%

For the past year Issuer Direct Corporation has -7.67% weaker performance while Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has 2.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Issuer Direct Corporation.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based communications and compliance system for corporate issuers, mutual funds, and compliance professionals. Its disclosure management solutions consist of document conversion, typesetting, and pre-press design services, as well as XBRL tagging and stock transfer services. The company also offers shareholder communications services, including press release distribution, investor outreach and engagement, Webcast teleconference, investor hotline, and proxyÂ–printing and voting services. The company serves brokerage firms, banks, and mutual funds; corporate issuers; and professional firms, such as investor and public relations, as well as accountants and the legal communities. Issuer Direct Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology (IT), operations and technology consulting, infrastructure, and business process services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. Its consulting and technology services include strategy consulting, business and operations consulting, technology strategy and change management, and program management consulting services; application design and development; systems integration; and application testing, consulting, and engineering services, as well as enterprise information management services. The company also develops, licenses, implements, and supports proprietary and third-party software products for the healthcare industry, including solutions for health insurance plans, third party benefit administrators, and healthcare providers. In addition, it provides outsourcing services, such as application maintenance services; IT infrastructure services; and business process services comprising clinical data management, pharmacovigilance, equity research support, commercial operations, and order management services, as well as related services, including platform-based services. The company serves various industries, including banking and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; manufacturing and logistics; retail, travel, and hospitality; consumer goods; communications; information, media, and entertainment; and technology. The company markets and sells services through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.