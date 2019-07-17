Reviewing Isramco Inc. (ISRL)’s and Legacy Reserves Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCY)’s results

Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) and Legacy Reserves Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCY) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isramco Inc. 116 3.93 N/A 6.60 16.94 Legacy Reserves Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 0.87

Table 1 highlights Isramco Inc. and Legacy Reserves Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Legacy Reserves Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Isramco Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Isramco Inc. is presently more expensive than Legacy Reserves Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isramco Inc. 0.00% -351.9% 16% Legacy Reserves Inc. 0.00% -6% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Isramco Inc.’s 0.43 beta indicates that its volatility is 57.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Legacy Reserves Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Isramco Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Legacy Reserves Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Isramco Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Legacy Reserves Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Isramco Inc. and Legacy Reserves Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 41.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 58.6% of Isramco Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.4% of Legacy Reserves Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Isramco Inc. 0.61% -5.3% -8.24% -6.99% -7.99% -5.7% Legacy Reserves Inc. -15.52% -22.75% -74.26% -89.77% -95.79% -77.27%

For the past year Isramco Inc. has stronger performance than Legacy Reserves Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Isramco Inc. beats Legacy Reserves Inc.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 627 fields comprising 10,775 gross productive wells, including 3,799 operated and 6,976 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states. It had proved reserves of approximately 144.8 million barrels of crude oil equivalent. Legacy Reserves LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.