Reviewing Isramco Inc. (ISRL)’s and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)’s results

We are contrasting Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isramco Inc. 118 4.01 N/A 6.23 19.30 California Resources Corporation 19 0.14 N/A 5.24 2.92

In table 1 we can see Isramco Inc. and California Resources Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. California Resources Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Isramco Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Isramco Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isramco Inc. 0.00% 0% 15.1% California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

Isramco Inc. has a beta of 0.35 and its 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, California Resources Corporation’s 340.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 4.4 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Isramco Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, California Resources Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

Isramco Inc. and California Resources Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Isramco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 California Resources Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

On the other hand, California Resources Corporation’s potential upside is 192.88% and its consensus target price is $26.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Isramco Inc. and California Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 66.4% respectively. Insiders owned 58.6% of Isramco Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of California Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Isramco Inc. 0.09% -0.98% 4.03% 7.53% 11.77% 1.44% California Resources Corporation -0.91% -22.28% -21.73% -25.68% -57.8% -10.15%

For the past year Isramco Inc. had bullish trend while California Resources Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Isramco Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors California Resources Corporation.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.