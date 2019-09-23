Reviewing IsoRay Inc. (ISR)’s and Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) and Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoRay Inc. N/A 3.68 N/A -0.10 0.00 Predictive Oncology Inc. 1 13.61 N/A -0.83 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of IsoRay Inc. and Predictive Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoRay Inc. 0.00% -74.6% -59.3% Predictive Oncology Inc. 0.00% -714.1% -255.2%

Volatility and Risk

IsoRay Inc. has a beta of 1.65 and its 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Predictive Oncology Inc.’s beta is 2.41 which is 141.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

IsoRay Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 5.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Predictive Oncology Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. IsoRay Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Predictive Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.3% of IsoRay Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.5% of Predictive Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.99% of IsoRay Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.5% are Predictive Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IsoRay Inc. -2.58% -9.68% -11.79% -11.02% -43.44% 23.5% Predictive Oncology Inc. -6.88% -17.72% -9.72% -38.1% -43.48% 4.99%

For the past year IsoRay Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Predictive Oncology Inc.

Summary

IsoRay Inc. beats Predictive Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.