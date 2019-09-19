Reviewing IsoRay Inc. (ISR)’s and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC)’s results

IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoRay Inc. N/A 3.54 N/A -0.10 0.00 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 103 2.42 N/A 3.21 33.27

Table 1 demonstrates IsoRay Inc. and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoRay Inc. 0.00% -74.6% -59.3% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 5.2%

Volatility & Risk

IsoRay Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.65 beta. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

IsoRay Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. On the competitive side is, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. IsoRay Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for IsoRay Inc. and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoRay Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is $120.5, which is potential 15.47% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IsoRay Inc. and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.3% and 83.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.99% of IsoRay Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IsoRay Inc. -2.58% -9.68% -11.79% -11.02% -43.44% 23.5% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. -0.97% 1.57% 7.25% 7.04% 16.48% 20.43%

For the past year IsoRay Inc. has stronger performance than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Summary

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. beats IsoRay Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. The company also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, MetaNeb, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, it provides surgical solutions products comprising surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries; platform-neutral positioning accessories; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, such as scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. The company sells and rents its products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; and directly to patients in the home, as well as sells its products to primary care facilities through distributors. Further, it offers diagnostic cardiology devices, to serve the continuum of clinical care, from acute care to primary care, and clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.