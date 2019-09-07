Reviewing Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)’s and Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)’s results

Both Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) and Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 3.74 N/A -1.95 0.00 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 176.9% -69% Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -202.7%

Volatility and Risk

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.65 and it happens to be 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s 197.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $14.33, while its potential upside is 61.01%. Competitively Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $11, with potential upside of 191.78%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 15.9% of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 3% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18% are Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -1.48% -9.76% -4.51% -32.56% 22.59% Galectin Therapeutics Inc. -5.13% -8.64% -14.94% -24.8% -25.7% 7.87%

For the past year Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Constella name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout under ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names. It has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Macau; and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, chronic constipation, and other GI conditions in Japan. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development state for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis. The company, through its collaborative joint venture, Galectin Sciences, LLC with SBH Sciences, Inc., is also involved in the research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.