Reviewing Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)’s and TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI)’s results

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) and TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) compete with each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain Incorporated 34 1.89 N/A 1.26 25.47 TSR Inc. 5 0.13 N/A -0.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Iron Mountain Incorporated and TSR Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Iron Mountain Incorporated and TSR Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.00% 18.2% 2.8% TSR Inc. 0.00% -7.4% -4.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.68 beta indicates that Iron Mountain Incorporated is 32.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, TSR Inc.’s beta is 1.38 which is 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iron Mountain Incorporated. Its rival TSR Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. TSR Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Iron Mountain Incorporated and TSR Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 TSR Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Iron Mountain Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 22.64% and an $37 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Iron Mountain Incorporated and TSR Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.4% and 12.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Iron Mountain Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, 56.44% are TSR Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iron Mountain Incorporated 3.13% -12.61% -10.83% -2.47% -4.63% -1.39% TSR Inc. -1.81% -8.92% -3.81% -35.4% -20% 3.23%

For the past year Iron Mountain Incorporated has -1.39% weaker performance while TSR Inc. has 3.23% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Iron Mountain Incorporated beats TSR Inc.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business segments. The company provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services. It is also involved in the storage and rotation of backup computer media operations, including server and computer backup services; digital content repository systems to house, distribute, and archive key media assets; and storage, safeguarding, and electronic or physical delivery of physical media; and data center and fine art storage businesses. In addition, the company undertakes recurring project works that comprise on-site removal of aged patient files and related computerized file indexing; provides healthcare information services, which consists of medical record copying and delivery, temporary staffing, contract coding, facilities management, and imaging; conducts records inventories, packing records into cartons or other containers, and creating computerized indices of files and individual documents; and manages active records programs. It serves commercial, legal, financial, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, energy, business services, entertainment, and government organizations. Iron Mountain Incorporated was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.