Reviewing Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)’s and NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)’s results

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) and NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) compete against each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain Incorporated 33 2.17 N/A 1.26 23.43 NetScout Systems Inc. 26 2.01 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 highlights Iron Mountain Incorporated and NetScout Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Iron Mountain Incorporated and NetScout Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.00% 18.2% 2.8% NetScout Systems Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.62 shows that Iron Mountain Incorporated is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NetScout Systems Inc. on the other hand, has 1.32 beta which makes it 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iron Mountain Incorporated. Its rival NetScout Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2 respectively. NetScout Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Iron Mountain Incorporated and NetScout Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 NetScout Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Iron Mountain Incorporated has an average price target of $29, and a -9.38% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Iron Mountain Incorporated and NetScout Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.1% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Iron Mountain Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of NetScout Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iron Mountain Incorporated -2.84% -4.26% -7.98% -20.17% -15.75% -9.26% NetScout Systems Inc. -1.06% 1.09% -10.7% 3.37% -4.44% 10.2%

For the past year Iron Mountain Incorporated had bearish trend while NetScout Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Iron Mountain Incorporated beats NetScout Systems Inc.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business segments. The company provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services. It is also involved in the storage and rotation of backup computer media operations, including server and computer backup services; digital content repository systems to house, distribute, and archive key media assets; and storage, safeguarding, and electronic or physical delivery of physical media; and data center and fine art storage businesses. In addition, the company undertakes recurring project works that comprise on-site removal of aged patient files and related computerized file indexing; provides healthcare information services, which consists of medical record copying and delivery, temporary staffing, contract coding, facilities management, and imaging; conducts records inventories, packing records into cartons or other containers, and creating computerized indices of files and individual documents; and manages active records programs. It serves commercial, legal, financial, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, energy, business services, entertainment, and government organizations. Iron Mountain Incorporated was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and WiFi networks, as well as gain timely insight into services, applications, and systems. It also provides Intelligent Data Sources under the Infinistream brand name that provide real-time collection and analysis of data from the network; packet flow switching solutions that delivers targeted network traffic access to an increasing number of monitoring and security systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic with multiple link type and speed options. In addition, the company offers portable network analysis and troubleshooting tools, which help customers identify key issues that impact network and application performance. Further, it provides security solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect their networks against DDoS attacks; and threat detection solutions that enable enterprises to identify and investigate advanced threat campaigns that present tangible risks to the integrity of their networks. The company serves enterprise customers in industries, such as financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, and cable operators; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. NetScout Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.