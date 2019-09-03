Reviewing Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)’s and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Software & Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain Incorporated 32 2.14 N/A 1.26 23.43 Microsoft Corporation 127 8.22 N/A 5.08 26.80

Demonstrates Iron Mountain Incorporated and Microsoft Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Microsoft Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Iron Mountain Incorporated. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Iron Mountain Incorporated’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Microsoft Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.00% 18.2% 2.8% Microsoft Corporation 0.00% 37.7% 12.9%

Risk and Volatility

Iron Mountain Incorporated’s 0.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 38.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Microsoft Corporation’s beta is 1.23 which is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Iron Mountain Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Microsoft Corporation are 3 and 2.9 respectively. Microsoft Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Iron Mountain Incorporated and Microsoft Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Microsoft Corporation 1 1 15 2.88

$29 is Iron Mountain Incorporated’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -8.95%. Meanwhile, Microsoft Corporation’s consensus target price is $147.53, while its potential upside is 7.07%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Microsoft Corporation seems more appealing than Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Iron Mountain Incorporated and Microsoft Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.1% and 74.7%. Insiders held roughly 1% of Iron Mountain Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Microsoft Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iron Mountain Incorporated -2.84% -4.26% -7.98% -20.17% -15.75% -9.26% Microsoft Corporation -3.16% 0.43% 6.56% 28.1% 29.33% 34.16%

For the past year Iron Mountain Incorporated had bearish trend while Microsoft Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Microsoft Corporation beats on 13 of the 12 factors Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business segments. The company provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services. It is also involved in the storage and rotation of backup computer media operations, including server and computer backup services; digital content repository systems to house, distribute, and archive key media assets; and storage, safeguarding, and electronic or physical delivery of physical media; and data center and fine art storage businesses. In addition, the company undertakes recurring project works that comprise on-site removal of aged patient files and related computerized file indexing; provides healthcare information services, which consists of medical record copying and delivery, temporary staffing, contract coding, facilities management, and imaging; conducts records inventories, packing records into cartons or other containers, and creating computerized indices of files and individual documents; and manages active records programs. It serves commercial, legal, financial, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, energy, business services, entertainment, and government organizations. Iron Mountain Incorporated was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. Its Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform with computing, networking, storage, database, and management services; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products. The companyÂ’s More Personal Computing segment comprises Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, MSN display advertising, and Windows Phone licensing system; devices, including Microsoft Surface, phones, and PC accessories; and search advertising, including Bing and Bing Ads. This segment also provides gaming platforms, including Xbox hardware, Xbox Live, video games, and third-party video games. The company markets and distributes its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers, as well as through online and Microsoft retail stores. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.