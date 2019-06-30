Reviewing Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)’s and MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS)’s results

Both Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) and MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain Incorporated 34 2.12 N/A 1.26 25.47 MAM Software Group Inc. 9 3.44 N/A 0.32 28.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Iron Mountain Incorporated and MAM Software Group Inc. MAM Software Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Iron Mountain Incorporated. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Iron Mountain Incorporated’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of MAM Software Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Iron Mountain Incorporated and MAM Software Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.00% 18.2% 2.8% MAM Software Group Inc. 0.00% 25% 11.9%

Risk & Volatility

Iron Mountain Incorporated’s current beta is 0.68 and it happens to be 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500. MAM Software Group Inc.’s 0.24 beta is the reason why it is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iron Mountain Incorporated are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, MAM Software Group Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. MAM Software Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Iron Mountain Incorporated and MAM Software Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 MAM Software Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$37 is Iron Mountain Incorporated’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 18.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Iron Mountain Incorporated and MAM Software Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.4% and 42.7% respectively. Iron Mountain Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 20.3% are MAM Software Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iron Mountain Incorporated 3.13% -12.61% -10.83% -2.47% -4.63% -1.39% MAM Software Group Inc. -0.22% 6.13% 9.22% 14.65% 13.78% 13.92%

For the past year Iron Mountain Incorporated has -1.39% weaker performance while MAM Software Group Inc. has 13.92% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors MAM Software Group Inc. beats Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business segments. The company provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services. It is also involved in the storage and rotation of backup computer media operations, including server and computer backup services; digital content repository systems to house, distribute, and archive key media assets; and storage, safeguarding, and electronic or physical delivery of physical media; and data center and fine art storage businesses. In addition, the company undertakes recurring project works that comprise on-site removal of aged patient files and related computerized file indexing; provides healthcare information services, which consists of medical record copying and delivery, temporary staffing, contract coding, facilities management, and imaging; conducts records inventories, packing records into cartons or other containers, and creating computerized indices of files and individual documents; and manages active records programs. It serves commercial, legal, financial, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, energy, business services, entertainment, and government organizations. Iron Mountain Incorporated was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. The companyÂ’s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains. Its business management solutions also comprise Autowork Online for small single location auto service businesses; and Trader, a product for generic wholesalers and distributors. In addition, the company offers information products, such as Autocat, MAM Commerce, Interchange Catalog, Labor Guide, Scheduled Service Intervals, and Tire Sizing. Further, it provides online e-commerce services through OpenWebs, Autonet, and WebTrade and WebRetail solutions. The company serves wholesale parts and tire distributors, retailers, franchisees, cooperatives, auto service chains, and single location auto service businesses. MAM Software Group, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.