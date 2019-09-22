Reviewing Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)’s and Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) and Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Software & Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain Incorporated 32 2.17 N/A 1.26 23.43 Automatic Data Processing Inc. 163 4.88 N/A 4.50 37.02

Table 1 highlights Iron Mountain Incorporated and Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Automatic Data Processing Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Iron Mountain Incorporated. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Iron Mountain Incorporated has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Iron Mountain Incorporated and Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.00% 18.2% 2.8% Automatic Data Processing Inc. 0.00% 39.7% 4.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.62 beta indicates that Iron Mountain Incorporated is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s 8.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Iron Mountain Incorporated is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Automatic Data Processing Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Automatic Data Processing Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Iron Mountain Incorporated and Automatic Data Processing Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Automatic Data Processing Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

The downside potential is -9.38% for Iron Mountain Incorporated with average target price of $29. On the other hand, Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s potential upside is 8.73% and its average target price is $173.2. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Automatic Data Processing Inc. is looking more favorable than Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.1% of Iron Mountain Incorporated shares and 82% of Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares. About 1% of Iron Mountain Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iron Mountain Incorporated -2.84% -4.26% -7.98% -20.17% -15.75% -9.26% Automatic Data Processing Inc. -0.41% 0.08% 5.74% 19.45% 24% 27%

For the past year Iron Mountain Incorporated has -9.26% weaker performance while Automatic Data Processing Inc. has 27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 13 of the 12 factors Automatic Data Processing Inc. beats Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business segments. The company provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services. It is also involved in the storage and rotation of backup computer media operations, including server and computer backup services; digital content repository systems to house, distribute, and archive key media assets; and storage, safeguarding, and electronic or physical delivery of physical media; and data center and fine art storage businesses. In addition, the company undertakes recurring project works that comprise on-site removal of aged patient files and related computerized file indexing; provides healthcare information services, which consists of medical record copying and delivery, temporary staffing, contract coding, facilities management, and imaging; conducts records inventories, packing records into cartons or other containers, and creating computerized indices of files and individual documents; and manages active records programs. It serves commercial, legal, financial, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, energy, business services, entertainment, and government organizations. Iron Mountain Incorporated was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions to clients. Its offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance services, retirement services, and tax and compliance services. This segment provides a range of solutions, via a software- and service-based delivery model, which businesses of various types and sizes can use to recruit, pay, manage, and retain employees; and serves approximately 570,000 clients via the companyÂ’s cloud-based strategic software as a service offerings. The PEO Services segment offers HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. It offers HR administration services, such as employee recruitment, payroll and tax administration, time and attendance management, benefits administration, employee training and development, online HR management tools, and employee leave administration; and employee benefits that enable eligible worksite employees with access to group health, dental and vision coverage, 401(k) retirement savings plan, health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, group term life and disability coverage, and employee assistance program. It also provides employer liability management services, including workersÂ’ compensation program, unemployment claims management, safety compliance guidance and access to safety training, access to employment practices liability insurance, and guidance on compliance with the U.S. federal, state, and local employment laws and regulations. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.