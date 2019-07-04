Reviewing Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM)’s and Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s results

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) and Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) compete with each other in the Diversified Communication Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iridium Communications Inc. 23 4.93 N/A -0.46 0.00 Telecom Argentina S.A. 15 0.00 N/A 0.27 54.12

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iridium Communications Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -1.3% Telecom Argentina S.A. 0.00% 3.6% 2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.07 shows that Iridium Communications Inc. is 107.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 0.72 beta and it is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iridium Communications Inc. Its rival Telecom Argentina S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Iridium Communications Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Telecom Argentina S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Iridium Communications Inc. and Telecom Argentina S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iridium Communications Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Telecom Argentina S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

$22.67 is Iridium Communications Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -3.12%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Iridium Communications Inc. and Telecom Argentina S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 98.9% and 11% respectively. 3% are Iridium Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Telecom Argentina S.A. has 59% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iridium Communications Inc. -7.65% -8.5% 19.52% 20.39% 114.42% 35.39% Telecom Argentina S.A. -5.46% 1.94% -8.46% -18.04% -33.24% -5.4%

For the past year Iridium Communications Inc. has 35.39% stronger performance while Telecom Argentina S.A. has -5.4% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Iridium Communications Inc. beats Telecom Argentina S.A.

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. It offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications services; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications services; broadband data services; push-to-talk services; and machine-to-machine services for sending and receiving data from fixed and mobile assets in remote locations to a central monitoring station. The company also provides other services, such as inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message services, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services. In addition, it offers voice and data solutions, including personnel tracking devices; asset tracking devices for equipment, vehicles, and aircraft; aircraft and submarine communications applications; specialized communications solutions for high-value individuals; mobile communications and data devices for the military and intelligence community, such as secure satellite handsets, as well as offers netted voice, messaging, and paging services; and maintenance services for the department of defenseÂ’s dedicated gateway. Further, the company provides satellite handsets, personal connectivity devices, voice and data modems, broadband data devices, and machine-to-machine data devices; various accessories for its devices that include batteries, holsters, earbud headphones, portable auxiliary antennas, antenna adaptors, USB data cables, charging units, and others; and engineering and support services. The company sells its products and services to commercial end users through wholesale distribution network, service providers, and value-added resellers and manufacturers. Iridium Communications Inc. was formerly known as Iridium Holdings LLC and changed its name to Iridium Communications Inc. in September 2009. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in McLean, Virginia.