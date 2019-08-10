Reviewing Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM)’s and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk)’s results

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk) are two firms in the Diversified Communication Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iridium Communications Inc. 24 5.54 N/A -0.56 0.00 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 28 0.00 N/A 1.29 23.43

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Iridium Communications Inc. and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iridium Communications Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.6% Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0.00% 19.1% 8.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.12 shows that Iridium Communications Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a 0.18 beta and it is 82.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iridium Communications Inc. are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Iridium Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Iridium Communications Inc. and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iridium Communications Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 0 0 0.00

$22.67 is Iridium Communications Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -1.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Iridium Communications Inc. and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk are owned by institutional investors at 84% and 4.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Iridium Communications Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 52.5% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iridium Communications Inc. 0.75% 8.63% -7.09% 32.36% 43.73% 37.89% Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 1.65% 1.93% 15.34% 10.46% 12.5% 16.53%

For the past year Iridium Communications Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk beats Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. It offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications services; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications services; broadband data services; push-to-talk services; and machine-to-machine services for sending and receiving data from fixed and mobile assets in remote locations to a central monitoring station. The company also provides other services, such as inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message services, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services. In addition, it offers voice and data solutions, including personnel tracking devices; asset tracking devices for equipment, vehicles, and aircraft; aircraft and submarine communications applications; specialized communications solutions for high-value individuals; mobile communications and data devices for the military and intelligence community, such as secure satellite handsets, as well as offers netted voice, messaging, and paging services; and maintenance services for the department of defenseÂ’s dedicated gateway. Further, the company provides satellite handsets, personal connectivity devices, voice and data modems, broadband data devices, and machine-to-machine data devices; various accessories for its devices that include batteries, holsters, earbud headphones, portable auxiliary antennas, antenna adaptors, USB data cables, charging units, and others; and engineering and support services. The company sells its products and services to commercial end users through wholesale distribution network, service providers, and value-added resellers and manufacturers. Iridium Communications Inc. was formerly known as Iridium Holdings LLC and changed its name to Iridium Communications Inc. in September 2009. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services. It also provides fixed voice and broadband services; and wholesale telecommunications services, including interconnection, network, Wi-Fi, value-added, hubbing, data center and content platform, data and Internet, and various solutions; and engages in the satellite and tower operations, and infrastructure and network management activities. In addition, the company offers information and communications technology platform services, such as enterprise connectivity, IT, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and devices and hardware sales and services. Further, it provides smart enabler platform services, including tourism, payment, digital advertising, and big data and data analytics services, as well as Internet of Things platform and network connectivity services. Additionally, the company offers mobile-based digital lifestyle, payment, and advertising and analytics, as well as Internet of Things services; TV and video-on-demand IPTV services; and e-Commerce services that include blanja.com, an online marketplace for consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales. It also provides property development, lease, facilities, and management services; and multimedia portal, broadcasting, satellite, system integrator, digital content exchange hub, health insurance administration, directory information, data and information, and trading services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 196.3 million mobile cellular subscribers; 11 million fixed wireline network subscribers; and 111.1 million broadband subscribers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.