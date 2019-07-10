Reviewing IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX)’s and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)’s results

This is a contrast between IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX Corporation 5 1.22 N/A -1.06 0.00 Stryker Corporation 185 5.63 N/A 5.17 35.93

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of IRIDEX Corporation and Stryker Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has IRIDEX Corporation and Stryker Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX Corporation 0.00% -52.9% -38.4% Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33% 14.6%

Volatility and Risk

IRIDEX Corporation is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.01 beta. Competitively, Stryker Corporation’s beta is 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

IRIDEX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Stryker Corporation which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. IRIDEX Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stryker Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for IRIDEX Corporation and Stryker Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IRIDEX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Stryker Corporation 0 1 10 2.91

Stryker Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $207.09 consensus target price and a -0.90% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IRIDEX Corporation and Stryker Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 54.4% and 76% respectively. Insiders held 2.4% of IRIDEX Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Stryker Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRIDEX Corporation -3.33% 6.71% 1.65% -3.14% -29.17% 4.89% Stryker Corporation -1.27% -4.01% 0.21% 8.42% 9.77% 18.45%

For the past year IRIDEX Corporation was less bullish than Stryker Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Stryker Corporation beats IRIDEX Corporation.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.