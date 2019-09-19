Reviewing IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX)’s and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX Corporation 4 0.66 N/A -0.97 0.00 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 13 1.56 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IRIDEX Corporation and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX Corporation 0.00% -42.8% -30.5% SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0.00% -30.1% -23.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.76 beta means IRIDEX Corporation’s volatility is 24.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation on the other hand, has 0.05 beta which makes it 95.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.6 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IRIDEX Corporation. Its rival SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 2.4 respectively. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than IRIDEX Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IRIDEX Corporation and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 54.5% and 61.8% respectively. About 1.5% of IRIDEX Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.7% of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRIDEX Corporation -3.64% -22.35% -27.12% -24.4% -55.38% -26.81% SeaSpine Holdings Corporation -4.58% -0.16% -11.61% -14.3% 3.76% -30.32%

For the past year IRIDEX Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

Summary

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation beats IRIDEX Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers its orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, and strips. Its spinal fusion hardware products comprise products for spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery, complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.